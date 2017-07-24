Agronomy Youth Field Day is August 9

CURTIS, Neb. – An agronomy day camp in Curtis will feature new hands-on activities in precision agriculture, crops, soil management and center pivot irrigation systems.

Youth ages nine to 14 years old and adults are invited to the 2nd annual Agronomy Youth Field Day at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture on August 9, said Kathy Burr.

“Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NCTA Campus,” Burr said. “We will feature Nebraska crop production geared toward young audiences.”

The program sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the college will be led by Brad Ramsdale, NCTA agronomy professor. Participants will gain important life skills while discovering the science behind producing Nebraska crops.

Educational sessions on science, agricultural literacy and technology will occur both in the morning and afternoon sessions. Burr said participants can attend the entire day or a half day. A free lunch will be provided to those attending all day.

“This event is a great opportunity for all youth to learn more about the agronomy industry, help students with life skills and prepare them for various projects and competitions,” Burr added.

Youth will be able to apply science skills to their 4-H projects and explore careers related to agronomy.

Pre-registration is requested by August 4 to Nebraska Extension-Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or emailkathy.burr@unl or psmith3@unl.edu.

Online article: http://go.unl.edu/5tju.