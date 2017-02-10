AKSARBEN Moving to State Fairgrounds in Grand Island

AKSARBEN says they will move the classic 4-H livestock show to Grand Island in order to have more space to grow the 89-year-old event.

This year, it will be held September 28 through October 1 at Fonner Park in Grand Island, in the facilities built for the Nebraska State Fair.

Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority helped coordinate the effort to bring the show to the community. The show will shift day-to-day operations to GILCA by 2019. AKSARBEN Foundation will remain the perpetual title sponsor, and members of the Knights of AKSARBEN will sit on the event’s oversight committee.

Joseph McDermott, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair says, “In the four short years since the creation of the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, we have worked diligently to bring national shows to Grand Island, with considerable success.” He said, “Never in my mind did I think that we would land one of the most prestigious shows in the country. This move of the AKSARBEN Stock Show to Grand Island exemplifies the hard work and hospitality of our community.”

Executive director of the Aksarben Foundation’s Agriculture Initiatives Kevin Koch, said the move is about growing the regional event, which last year drew 1,055 4-H participants from Nebraska and Iowa and other surrounding states.

Kock said space was becoming limited at the CenturyLink Center which was hosting the event since it opened in 2003.