Al and Mary Knapp Inducted into Gelbvieh Hall of Fame

Al and Mary Knapp of Basehor, Kansas, were inducted into the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) Hall of Fame for 2019. The induction took place during the awards banquet at the 48th Annual AGA National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dustin Aherin, Phillipsburg, Kansas, presented the award to the Knapp family. He expressed his sincere gratitude towards the couple on behalf of his family and the numerous other individuals throughout the country whose lives have been positively influenced by the Knapps.

The AGA Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for their lasting contribution to the growth and development of the Gelbvieh breed. Hall of fame inductee selection criterion includes contributions to breed promotion efforts, leadership provided to the association and the breeding of superior genetics that are of great influence within the Gelbvieh and Balancer® cattle population.

Over the past 22 years the Knapps have had a tremendous impact on the AGA and more importantly, the people within it. While running a successful Gelbvieh operation the Knapps served 16 years as American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) advisors. Al has served on the AGA Board of Directors, and served as AGA president in 2010, In addition, the Knapps currently serve on the American Gelbvieh Foundation (AGF) Board of Directors, with Al serving as AGF president.

Al and Mary Knapp take service-centered leadership to a whole new level and their passion for fellow breeders and the association’s youth is the standard of the breed. Both the AGA and AGJA are improved associations because of the relentless efforts and sacrifices of the Knapps.