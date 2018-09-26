class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337503 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

All Fertilizers Higher Third Week of September

BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | September 26, 2018
OMAHA (DTN) — Retail fertilizer prices continue to track higher, according to fertilizer prices tracked by DTN for the third week of September 2018. All eight of the major fertilizers’ increased from a month earlier.

One fertilizer, urea, made a significant 6% move higher compared to the third week of August. The nitrogen fertilizer had an average price of $384 per ton.

The remaining seven fertilizers were all higher in price compared to last month, but none were up a noteworthy amount. DAP had an average price of $494 per ton, MAP $520/ton, potash $362/ton, 10-34-0 $448/ton, anhydrous $494/ton, UAN28 $239/ton and UAN32 $278/ton.

On a price per pound of nitrogen basis, the average urea price was at $0.42/lb.N, anhydrous $0.30/lb.N, UAN28 $0.43/lb.N and UAN32 $0.44/lb.N.

What happens in China usually affects the rest of the global fertilizer market, and fertilizer production is on the decline, according to Rabobank’s September China Food & Agribusiness Monthly report.

Rabobank reported Chinese fertilizer production volume was at 28.4 million metric tons (mmt) in the first half of 2018, down by 6.5% year over year (YOY). Broken down by type of fertilizer, nitrogen fertilizer was pegged at 18.8 mmt and phosphate fertilizer was at 6.8 mmt, down 7.5% and 5.9% YOY, respectively. Potash rose by 2.9% to 2.9 mmt.

“Due to high manufacturing costs, domestic chemical fertilizers are less competitive in the global market, resulting in lower export volumes this year,” the Rabobank report stated. In the first half of 2018, China exported 9.6 mmt of fertilizer, a decline of 15.2% from the previous year. The value of exports also declined 2.7% to $2.6 billion.

Chinese urea prices have been climbing since mid-August, with Rabobank reporting the export price at $279/metric ton (mt). It expects prices will remain firm over the next several months.

China’s potash market is also strong. The 60% potash export price remains at $346/mt. India is ahead of China in potash import contract negotiations, and the FOB price is $290/mt, an increase of $50/mt compared to 2017.

“Considering the CNY (Chinese Yuan) depreciation and global potash supply, China’s potash contract price is also expected to be higher than in previous years,” the report stated.

In the U.S., all eight of the major fertilizers are now higher compared to last year with prices shifting higher in recent months. Potash is 5% higher, 10-34-0 is 8% more expensive, UAN32 is 12% higher, UAN28 is 13% more expensive, both MAP and DAP are now 15% higher and both anhydrous and urea are now 23% more expensive compared to last year.

DTN collects roughly 1,700 retail fertilizer bids from 310 retailer locations weekly. Not all fertilizer prices change each week. Prices are subject to change at any time.

DTN’s average of retail fertilizer prices from a month earlier ($ per ton):

DRY
Date Range DAP MAP POTASH UREA
Sep 18-22 2017 429 452 345 312
Oct 16-20 2017 432 452 348 340
Nov 13-17 2017 435 459 342 339
Dec 11-15 2017 439 479 343 340
Jan 8-12 2018 456 491 346 352
Feb 5-9 2018 458 493 344 355
Mar 5-9 2018 463 503 349 367
Apr 2-6 2018 478 508 352 370
Apr 30-May 4 2018 485 505 353 368
May 28-June 1 2018 483 504 354 364
Jun 25-29 2018 485 505 354 364
Jul 23-27 2018 486 504 356 366
Aug 20-24 2018 487 514 356 364
Sep 17-21 2018 494 520 362 384
LIQUID
Date Range 10-34-0 ANHYD UAN28 UAN32
Sep 18-22 2017 416 402 211 248
Oct 16-20 2017 413 397 205 262
Nov 13-17 2017 403 410 216 272
Dec 11-15 2017 403 434 218 256
Jan 8-12 2018 410 479 220 258
Feb 5-9 2018 415 492 227 261
Mar 5-9 2018 422 499 234 272
Apr 2-6 2018 425 508 239 274
Apr 30-May 4 2018 431 510 241 277
May 28-June 1 2018 439 504 241 276
Jun 25-29 2018 440 504 242 277
Jul 23-27 2018 442 501 243 279
Aug 20-24 2018 446 481 233 271
Sep 17-21 2018 448 494 239 278
