(Video) Paul Teutul Jr. builds ethanol promotion motorcycle

The popular Discovery Channel television show American Chopper is back, five years after Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutle Jr. split.

One of the first episodes following the revamp features an ethanol promotion motorcycle built for the Renewable Fuels Association. The bike runs on E85 (85% ethanol, 15% gasoline).

Paul Jr. joined members of the association in Omaha to watch the bike be built on the show. The custom bike was then on display at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo.

Video: Renewable Fuels Association commissions American Chopper to build ethanol promotion bike

“Paul Jr Designs was the perfect partner for this project,” said RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen. “Paul understands engines and how ethanol actually works quite well in motorcycles. But he also has an implicit understanding of farmers and ethanol, and was able to design a bike that reflects the work ethic, patriotism, and rebel spirit of rural America. This bike will be Fueled with Pride!”

The partnership evolved from the RFA campaign Fuel Your Knowledge, and is part of the ethanol industry’s work stimulating the discussion and engaging with groups who have expressed reservations about the use of ethanol, and the availability of higher blends. E10 is approved by every motorcycle manufacturer, and RFA is not suggesting anyone use a higher blend of ethanol in their motorcycles. This motorcycle simply demonstrates that functionality and compatibility of ethanol, even in older technology.

Photos of the bike: