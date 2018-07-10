American Drivers Pass Five Billion Miles on E15

Growth Energy just announced American drivers have logged five billion miles on E15. The latest milestone was reached in the midst of Reid Vapor Pressure restrictions on the sale of E15 fuel across most of the country.

During summer months, E15 sales are restricted by RVP limitations. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says consumers choose E15 because “it’s a better option at the pump.” Working with Prime the Pump, a nonprofit organization helping build infrastructure and distribution of higher biofuel blends, Growth Energy has doubled the number of E15 stations four years in a row to include 1,400 stations across 30 states.

In addition to the stores currently selling E15, Growth Energy and Prime the Pump has secured commitments for more than 2,800 retail sites that will offer E15 by 2021, generating approximately 350 million new ethanol gallons annually. However, the organization says a “year-round RVP fix is crucial” to keep the momentum of E15 use moving forward.