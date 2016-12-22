American Ethanol Driver Among NASCAR’s Most Improved

The close of any year is not complete without carving out time for reflection and review, celebrating accomplishments and preparing for new adventures. For American Ethanol Sponsors Growth Energy and National Corn Growers Association and their driver Austin Dillon, the 2016 NASCAR racing season was a year filled with memorable moments.

In this season's first American Ethanol paint-out, Dillon won the pole position in the Sprint Cup race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. He later went on to advance to the Round of 12 in his first Chase for the Sprint Cup Championship, and celebrate surpassing 10 million miles of successful racing on E15 fuel sporting an American Ethanol paint-out of his #3 Chevy at Phoenix International Raceway. Last week, Dillon closed out the season by being named among the nine most improved drivers of the 2016 NASCAR Premier Sprint Cup Series season this week by FOX Sports.

The high profile racing series saw a number of drivers make significant advances in the points standings compared with where they finished last year. For Dillion, 2016 was a breakout third full season finishing 14th in points and capturing 13 top-10 finishes this Cup.

Every car in all three of NASCAR’s top three racing series have been running on E15 (15% ethanol) American Ethanol since the 2010 racing season as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the sport without sacrificing power and performance. Dillon has been an outspoken advocate for ethanol and has promoted the fuels use in consumer cars made since 2001.