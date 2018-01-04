American Ethanol to sponsor the 2018 Lincoln National Guard Marathon/Half Marathon

American Ethanol will be the platinum sponsor of the 2018 Lincoln National Guard Marathon/Half Marathon, which will take place on May 6, 2018. This is the first year the group has contributed to the event with funding coming from the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board and Green Plains Inc. With runners and spectators participating in the event from across the country, the three organizations understood the outreach and educational potential to reach consumers who are seeing increased choices at the pumps.

“The same logic and strategies runners use to condition their bodies to prepare for marathons can also be applied to motorists’ choices at the gas pumps,” said David Merrell, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Runners and motorists are looking for high quality products to help fuel their bodies and engines. Both groups care about things like maximized performance and breathing clean air.”

As part of the partnership between American Ethanol and the 2018 Lincoln National Guard Marathon/Half Marathon, representatives from the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board and Green Plains Inc. will have an opportunity to engage with attendees regarding the different choices available at the pump. With the event drawing a diverse group of runners plus spectators, the ethanol industry is excited about potential discussions.

“The ethanol industry is always looking for ways to reach out to consumers to explain the benefits of using home-grown American Ethanol,” said Todd Sneller, executive director of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “We’re excited about this event because people usually attend from all over the country. We look forward to cheering on these runners while providing them with information they can take home with them and use the next time they are filling their tanks.”

May is typically designated as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska, and the 2018 Lincoln National Guard Marathon/Half Marathon is one of the signature events that will help kickoff the month-long campaign.

The 2018 Lincoln National Guard Marathon/Half Marathon is capped at 13,500 runners with registration opening Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. The race begins on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s downtown campus in Lincoln. The event is organized by the Lincoln Track Club. To register, or for more information, visit lincolnmarathon.org.