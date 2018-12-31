American Farm Bureau Offering Paid Internships Next Summer

The American Farm Bureau is accepting online applications for five paid summer internships through January 7th. The internships will run from mid-May through mid-August, depending on schedules, and last between eight and 10 weeks. Farm Bureau prefers internships begin no later than June 10. Interns will be supervised by an intern coordinator within their assigned departments and will also be responsible for their own housing.

Students should have at least completed their sophomore year of undergraduate education, preferably with a major in agriculture or public policy-related field. The skill level for the internships is perfect for undergraduate students.

Farm Bureau is accepting applications for intern positions in the Business Operations and Revenue Development; communications; Leadership, Education, and Engagement; Public Policy – Economic Analysis; Public Policy – Legislative.

Interested applicants can find more information about how to apply online at www.fb.org and follow the links through the career tab. Again, Farm Bureau is accepting those internship applications through January 7th, 2019.