American Lamb Brings Curriculamb to Culinary Schools and Chefs

In an effort to educate culinary students and chefs, theAmerican Lamb Board has developed a variety of tools – from posters showing the most common lamb cuts used in foodservice to step-by-step lamb fabrication sheets.
These materials as well as sheep industry information, various videos and a slide show have been combined in an online culinary education program called Curriculamb.
The Curriculamb is designed to support culinary school courses in purchasing and receiving, nutrition, meat fabrication, cooking techniques and menu planning. The Curriculamb has also been approved by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) for 4.5 continuing education hours.
To date, more than 400 ACF chefs have completed the Curriculamb quiz and evaluation to receive these continuing education hours which are used for initial ACF certification or recertification. On average, the chefs have ranked the Curriculamb program as 4.7 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being excellent.
“Overall, the feedback from chefs and culinary educators has been very positive,” said Megan Wortman of the American Lamb Board. “We monitor their comments and some suggestions made by the chefs led to some minor recent edits to the program.”
Below are some comments from chefs who completed the Curriculamb:
“I learned many more uses for lamb on my menus.”
“It teaches techniques that are not readily shown now days. Everyone buys pre-cut items.”
“Very well written and thought out; the progression of the lessons was spot on.”
“I learned the benefits of domestic lamb.”
“Easy to read and understand; loved the glossary of terms.”
“I’d like to see more ideas of how to incorporate lamb into menus.”
“I like the videos. I like the charts. I will share with my students!”
“I liked the course. It surprised me that I wanted to watch/read all of the materials not just as necessary for the test. If I was presenting to a class, I would have liked the slide show.”
“I enjoyed learning about American Lamb in particular, we buy New Zealand lamb often. But learning how American Lamb are raised and how much fresher it is, it seems a great menu option.”
“The videos were very detailed and informative and just the right length to hold attention.”
“Free samples. I watched and read all the materials and was starving by the time I finished!”
“I thought the most beneficial part were the recipes. The statistics were also interesting.”
“Good to see the lamb industry provide refreshers for cooks; I procure 7 -9 whole lambs each year for my meat identification course.”