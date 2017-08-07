AmericanWool.org Launches to Educate Consumers

Wool is the only fiber crafted for the purpose of meeting any purpose. With versatility matched only by the diversity of the wearer, wool is perfect for any season, any occasion. With that in mind, the American Sheep Industry Association and its American Wool Council have launched a multi-faceted campaign to take wool’s incredible story straight to the consumer, including a new website at AmericanWool.org.

A new American Wool logo was launched in 2016 to kick off renewed promotional efforts. The website will work in conjunction with a variety of social media sites to tell American wool’s narrative in a multi-media fashion that includes stories, photos and video.

“What we found is that consumers are not aware that wool is a high performance fiber,” said ASI Director of Wool Marketing Rita Kourlis Samuelson. “A lot of consumers don’t understand how modern-day wool differs from grandma’s scratchy, old sweater. We saw a need to educate the consumer about American wool, and the new website is the best way to reach an audience that is ready to embrace products made with natural fibers such as American wool.”

One fiber, four seasons. Moisture wicking and protecting. Always breathable. Thermal comfort. Consumers can learn about these high-performance traits of American wool on an in-depth basis in a way that’s never before been compiled into one convenient location. American wool provides natural protection from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet rays, is anti-allergen, flame resistant and odor resistant.

It is nature’s magic fiber, and AmericanWool.org will help those in search of such benefits find the perfect fit. A shopping section will link consumers with companies offering American wool products ranging from clothing to blankets. Whether you’re in need of that perfect hiking sock, a winter coat or a blanket for use around the campfire, AmericanWool.org has you covered.

In addition to using the website as a resource, consumers will find more information on American wool by following along on social media. Check out the following companion pages to AmericanWool.org at: Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ experiencewool/; Twitter athttps://twitter.com/ ExperienceWool; and Pinterest at https://www.pinterest.com/ experiencewool/.