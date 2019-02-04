An Art Exhibit Created to Preserve Legacies

Chuck Schroeder is a Nebraska native whose life is now focused on creating a legacy of drawings and paintings, reflecting his respect of people and places to inspire for generations to come.

This comes after a career as State Director of Agriculture under Governor Bob Kerrey, University of Nebraska- Lincoln Foundation Executive Vice President, Founding CEO of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Executive Director of the National Cowboy and Heritage Museum and most recently Executive Director of the Rural Futures Institute at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

After recently retiring from the Rural Futures Institute, Schroeder is pursuing art to capture his respect for people and places that have inspired him and that will inspire many others.

The “Elders: Character Over Time” exhibition includes a broad variety of human subjects from various ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds; historic churches and other adobe structures.

Chuck’s work is on display at NIC in the Link (2nd Floor) from January 14 – March 1. The exhibition is free and open to the public daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

LISTEN HERE

http://bit.ly/2WF00b8

Visit Schroder Fine Art Here

https://www.schroederfineart.com/