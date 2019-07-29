Angus Foundation awards record scholarships

As higher education costs continue to rise, the Angus Foundation raises the bar on scholarship investment in young people. To help offset the cost of undergraduate and graduate degrees, 90 juniors received scholarships that totaled $226,700 at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show held July 14-20 in Louisville, Ky.

“The Angus juniors are the future of our industry, and we are proud to support their growth,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “We are thankful for our generous donors who make it possible to invest in our juniors as they continue their education.”

A five-member committee evaluates the scholarship applications and considers National Junior Angus Association involvement, state association participation, leadership and other criteria. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships.

For more news and information on the Angus Foundation, please visit AngusFoundation.com. A list of scholarship winners follows.

Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship — $1,000

Jillian Frye — Three Forks, Mont.

Taylor Glover — Pikeville, N.C.

Morgan Knapp — Bloomfield, Iowa

Holly Marsh — Union, Ill.

Kristen Massingill — Hamilton, Texas

Ryland McCormick — Plesantville, Iowa

Allyson Sellers — Vilonia, Ark.

Reagan Skow — Palisade, Neb.

Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship — $3,000

Alexandria Cozzitorto — Olathe, Kan.

Ethan Dickerson — Paradise, Kan.

Katelyn Eathington — Avon, Ill.

Bryce Fitzgerald — West Grove, Pa.

Kalli Flanders — Buffalo, Ky.

Bree Gaffney — Barneveld, Wis.

Paige Gaffney — Barneveld, Wis.

Lily Gisclair — Longville, La.

Jenna Hamilton — Buena Vista, Va.

Gabriela Hernandez — Wellington, Fla.

Zach McCall — Greenville, Va.

Carrie Otte — St. Mary, Mo.

Rylie Philipello — Bryan, Texas

Miranda Raithel — Falls City, Neb.

Daniel Rohrbaugh — Seven Valleys, Pa.

Hailey Roye — Fayetteville, Ark.

Mardee Sadowsky — Eagleville, Mo.

Kristina Scheurman — Warsaw, Ohio

Jace Stagemeyer — Page, Neb.

Nicole Stevenson — Joliet, Mont.

Kelsey Vejraska — Omak, Wash.

Austin Vieselmeyer — Amherst, Colo.

Samantha Wallace — Kansas, Ohio

Madison Weaver — Ephrata, Pa.

Undergraduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship — $5,000

Lindsey Decker — Philo, Ill.

Sydni Lienemann — Princeton, Neb.

Graduate Angus Foundation General Scholarship — $5,000

Madison Butler — Vincennes, Ind.

Jaden Carlson — Pipestone, Minn.

Michaela Clowser — Milford, Neb.

Corbin Cowles — Rockfield, Ky.

Macy Perry — Prather, Calif.

2012 NJAS — In a League of Their Own Scholarship — $500

Catherine Cowles — Rockfield, Ky.

Samantha Wallace — Kansas, Ohio

Arkansas Angus Auxiliary Scholarship — $500

Allyson Sellers — Vilonia, Ark.

Jean Ann (Neumeyer) Bojorquez Memorial and Robert and Hollyce Neumeyer Angus Scholarship — $1,000

Kelsey Vejraska — Omak, Wash.

Joseph and Susanne Bush/J & S Ranch Scholarship — $500

Dylan Denny — Lubbock, Texas

C.L. Cook Angus Scholarship Endowment Fund — $1,500

Daniel Williams — Milan, Ga.

Certified Angus Beef brand/National Junior Angus Association — $1,500

Keegan Cassady — Bloomington, Ill.

Pat Goggins Memorial Angus Scholarship — $1,000

C.J. Stevenson — Hobson, Mont.

Oliver A. Hansen/Laudemere Farm Angus Scholarship — $500

Baxter Knapp — Bloomfield, Iowa

James and Mary Lou Henderson/Bradley 3 Ranch Angus Scholarship — $1,250

Rylie Philipello — Bryan, Texas

Howard and JoAnne Hillman/Bon View Farms State Scholarship — $1,000

Paydon Casper — Lake Preston, S.D.

Howard and JoAnne Hillman/Bon View Farms National Scholarship — $1,000

Claire Hawthorne — Westby, Wis.

James E. Horton, Jr. Angus Scholarship — $2,500

Katie Smith — Cullman, Ala.

Iowa Junior Angus Association State Scholarship — $750

Cassidy Becker — Diagonal, Iowa

Iowa Junior Angus Association National Scholarship — $750

Grant Cash — York, Pa.

Kansas Angus Association Scholarship — $1,000

Bryanna Hite — Valley Center, Kan.

Gordon and Robin Keys and Family Maryland Angus Scholarship — $1,250

Megan Pelan — Jefferson, Md.

Gordon and Robin Key and Family Virginia Angus Scholarship — $1,250

Jacob McCall — Greenville, Va.

Joe Bill Meng Memorial Angus Scholarship — $1,000

Caroline Cowles — Rockfield, Ky.

Ed and Wilma Minix/Black Witch Farm Angus Youth Scholarship — $4,000

Daniel Williams — Milan, Ga.

Montana Angus Youth Scholarship — $2,000

Garrett Bromenshenk — Billings, Mont.

NJAA Alumni and Friends Scholarship — $2,000

Cale Hinrichsen — Westmoreland, Kan.

Mack C. Olson Memorial Angus Scholarship — $700

Sophia Patchin — Mitchellville, Iowa

Pennsylvania Angus Association Scholarship — $500

Cailey Dahlquist — Washington, Pa.

Roscoe L. Richardson Memorial Scholarship- $500

Delaney Heath — Cooksville, Md.

John Rucker Family Angus Scholarship — $1,250

Sarah Harris — Buchanan, Va.

Ray Sims Angus Scholarship — $1,500

Ashley Cox — Eagle Point, Ore.

Richard L. Spader Scholarship — $5,000

Claire Stevenson — Hobson, Mont.

Haley Greiman — Perry, Iowa

Angus/ Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Undergraduate Scholarship — $5,000

Ryan Callahan — Edmond, Okla.

Keegan Cassady — Bloomington, Ill.

Madison Cox — Eagle Point, Ore.

Dawson Dal Porto — Oakley, Calif.

Sierra Day — Cerro Gordo, Ill.

Eva Hinrichsen — Westmoreland, Kan.

Kallie, Knott — LaOtto, Ind.

Nicholas Pohlman — Prairie Grove, Ark.

McKayla Raines — Seaman, Ohio

Miles Stagemeyer — Page, Neb.

Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Graduate Scholarship — $10,000

Esther McCabe — Elk City, Kan.

Texas Angus Association “Texas Challenge” Scholarship — $1,000

Kaydee Free — Salado, Texas

Kristen Massingill — Hamilton, Texas

Rylie Philipello — Bryan, Texas

Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship — $1,000

Brianna Erdmann — Leola, S.D.

Cory Watt Memorial Scholarship — $2,000

C.J. Stevenson — Hobson, Mont.

Western States National Junior Angus Show Scholarship — $500

Katia Voloshin — Craig, Colo.

Richard and Wanda Wilson Scholarship — $1,000

Jack Henderson — East Troy, Wis.

DeEtta Wood Memorial Scholarship — $1,000

Justin Wood — Willow Spring, N.C.

Woodlawn Farms Angus Scholarship — $1,500

Kaydee Free — Salado, Texas

Gary Brost LEAD Award

Holly Marsh — Union, Ill.

Lindsey Decker — Philo, Ill.

Katelyn Eathington — Avon, Ill.

Kallie Knott — LaOtto, Ind.

Chambers LEAD Award

Seth Cox — Eagle Point, Ore.

Stan J. Prox LEAD Award

Garrett Handsaker — Pearl City, Ill.

Gary M. Stoller Jump Start Your LEADership Award

Addison Cotton — York, Neb.