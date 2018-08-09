Angus Genetics Inc. Hires Geneticist

The American Angus Association® and Angus Genetics Inc. (AGI) welcome Dr. Duc Lu as a newly named research geneticist for the cattle industry’s leading genetic evaluation center.

In his position, Dr. Lu will analyze AGI’s delivery of weekly genomic evaluation, continue to expand the knowledge of genetic evaluation, analyze high-density genomic data, and research new procedures, processes and techniques to help improve genetic and genomic evaluation.

“Dr. Lu has a rich history in genomic and genetic research and analysis, which makes him a perfect fit for this position,” said Dr. Stephen Miller, AGI director of genetic research. “He certainly brings with him a wealth of understanding and knowledge of genetics and how we can better analyze and test to further the Angus breed in the future.”

Dr. Lu has an extensive experience with analyzing genomic data. He completed his Ph.D. from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada in 2012. There, he analyzed some of the first high-density genotype data related to feed efficiency in beef cattle. His postdoctoral fellowship with the Livestock Gentec Centre at the University of Alberta provided the key analysis capabilities to lead a pan-Canadian Cattle Genome Project. From 2014-2016, Dr. Lu was a scientist with AgResearch Ltd. in New Zealand where he helped develop new methods for imputation using sequence data and investigated genomic regions related to beef quality. Since October of 2016, Dr. Lu has been with North Carolina State University’s department of animal science. He investigated potential interaction between host genome and its gut metagenomes in swine in relation to animal performance including growth and efficiency.

The AGI team is excited to further enhance the genetic tools available to cattle producers, while also diving deeper into the research topics identified as critically important by Angus breeders in the 2016 Long Range Strategic Plan. By adding Dr. Lu, AGI will be able to help further the science and technology used to advance the beef industry.

“Dr. Lu will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Dr. Dan Moser, AGI president. “With his skill set and advanced research history, he will be helping AGI continue to add more value to the beef industry and the Angus breed. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Established in 2007, AGI is a subsidiary of the American Angus Association® to provide services to the beef industry that assist in the genetic evaluation of economically important traits. AGI develops and promotes technology for use of the beef industry, including DNA technology, and has developed genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences (GE-EPDs) for the Angus breed on a weekly basis. AGI provides important genomic tools, not just for the Angus breed, but for the cattle industry as a whole.