Animal Agriculture Alliance announces chance for farmers to win free registrations to 2018 Stakeholders Summit

Today, the Animal Agriculture Alliance announced that five farmers and ranchers can win a free registration to the 2018 Stakeholders Summit. The 2018 Summit, themed “Protect Your Roots” will be held May 3-4 at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Va.

“Last year the Alliance hosted our first photo contest to encourage farmers to attend our 2017 Summit and received such a great turnout that we’ve decided to host another photo contest this year,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president of communications. “Farmers and ranchers should be at the table to discuss issues impacting the food supply and we hope to welcome even more producers to our 2018 Summit.”

The Summit will inspire attendees representing all facets of animal agriculture to be proud of their past and current roles in the industry and challenge them to be forward-thinking about how we can continue to grow into the future. Even if communication is not part of their job description, Summit attendees will leave with new perspectives on key issues and ready to engage with influencers to secure the future of animal agriculture.

“Farmers and ranchers are often the best storytellers,” said Casey Whitaker, Alliance communications manager. “We want to see photos from across the country showing why farmers believe it is important to protect their roots and continue telling agriculture’s story.”

Photo Contest – Deadline 2/14/2018 To enter, farmers and ranchers need to share a photo and caption on social media that shows and explains why they believe it is important to protect their roots. Entries must be posted with the hashtag #ProtectYourRoots with the Alliance tagged by February 14 . To confirm their entry, contestants need to complete the contest form at https://www.cognitoforms.com/ AnimalAgAlliance/ ProtectYourRootsPhotoContest Top photos will be shared on the Alliance’s Facebook page and be open for public voting on February 15 . The five photos with the most ‘likes’ by February 28 will be announced as the winners.

Winning prizes: First place: Free registration to our 2018 Summit, a two-night stay in the Summit hotel and a $300 travel stipend. Runner-up: Free registration and a two-night stay in the Summit hotel. 3rd – 5th place: Free registration.



Not a farmer or rancher? You can still help spread the word about Summit and win a prize through the “Refer-A-Friend” contest! Encourage friends, co-workers and colleagues to attend the event, and have them put your name as the referrer when registering. If someone enters your name, you will be entered to win one of ten prizes. You must be present at the 2018 Summit to claim your prize.

Be sure to check the Summit website for the most up-to-date Summit information. You can also follow the hashtags #AAA18 and #ProtectYourRoots for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Get involved:

Show your support for the Alliance’s outreach efforts by becoming an official Summit sponsor today! For a complete listing of the 2017 Summit sponsors or to see the 2018 sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.animalagalliance.org/summit. For more information, contact Allyson Jones-Brimmer at ajonesbrimmer@animalagalliance.org.

Thank you to our 2018 Summit sponsors: Watt Global Media, Farm Journal Media, Meatingplace, American Feed Industry Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Board, Council for Biotechnology Information, DairyMAX/Western Dairy Association, Farm Credit Council, United Egg Producers, Cobb-Vantress Inc., National Biodiesel Board, Protect the Harvest, Agri Beef, Kemin, National Chicken Council and North Carolina Farm Bureau.

The Alliance also thanks the following members for their continued support of Summit and other Alliance programs: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, Merck Animal Health, Charleston|Orwig, Diamond V, Zoetis, Alltech, Inc., Aviagen Group, Bayer HealthCare Animal Health, Cargill, Cattle Empire, LLC, Genus PLC – PIC/ABS, Hendrix Genetics, Hy-Line North America LLC, National Pork Producers Council, National Turkey Federation, Potash Corp., Provimi North America, Inc., Seaboard Foods LLC, Smithfield Hog Production and Iowa Soybean Board.