Annual Forages and Windrow Grazing as an Alternative to Cash Grain Crops

A wide range of pasture rental rates are being paid for grass for a cow-calf pair month in western Nebraska. In this example, a cow-calf pair is considered to eat on average 40 lb of air-dried forage per day, or 1200 lb per month. The price per pair per month is divided by 1200 lb to get a price per pound for forage grazed and then multiplied by 2000 to get a price per ton equivalent.

This chart highlights that at $40 per pair per month for pasture, a person could feed forage at $67 per ton consumed by the cow-calf pair and it would be equivalent on a price per ton basis. To accurately compare these two options, feeding costs need to be included and compared to costs for caring for cattle on pasture.