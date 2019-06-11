Another region affected by African swine fever

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has added Mongolia to the list of regions we consider to be affected with African swine fever (ASF).

We took this action on January 29, 2019 immediately after the disease was confirmed in Mongolia and are now publishing a notice in the regulations. Most swine products were already restricted based on Mongolia’s classical swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease status. APHIS is now restricting imports of pork and pork products, including casings, from Mongolia in order to prevent ASF from entering the United States.

ASF is a devastating, deadly disease of pigs that is not currently found in the United States. USDA’s actions will help protect our producers and the swine industry. The documents are available for review here.