Anti-HSUS Ad To Run During Super Bowl

The group HumaneWatch.org, a project of the Center for Consumer Freedom, is taking an anti-Humane Society of the United States commercial mainstream Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The 60-second commercial is part of a longer 2-minute add produced two years ago which opens up showing lawyers in cages saying, “Every day, thousands of lawyers and lobbyists find themselves out of work and unemployed.”

The ad goes on to ask for at donation to “help HSUS hire more lawyers.”

HumaneWatch has long been at odds with HSUS claiming they only give 1% of their budget to pet shelters. They says the animal rights group’s real goal is pass laws to eliminate farms with animals.

“The public needs to know that they—and shelter pets—are being abused by HSUS,” said Will Coggin, managing director of the Center for Consumer Freedom, in a press release. “People who are sick of the scam should send their donations to local shelters. That is where they can make a difference.”

You can watch the ad Humane Watch plans to run below: