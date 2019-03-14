API Calls EPA E15 Proposal a “Bad Deal” for Consumers

The American Petroleum Institute calls the year-round E15 proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency a “bad deal” for consumers.

A critic of the Renewable Fuel Standard, API called on the Trump administration to “scrap this anti-consumer policy.” Additionally, API says the proposed RIN market changes included in the rule released this week for public comment “could increase costs for fuel producers and lead to higher prices for consumers.” API charges that the proposal “only helps the ethanol industry.”

The ethanol industry and the National Corn Growers contend the opposite, calling the rule a win for farmers and consumers.

NCGA President Lynn Chrisp says the rule “grows a domestic market for farmers,” and “gives consumers more choice at the pump.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says that after years of declining farm income, “opening up markets to additional fuel choices will help create new demand that farmers desperately need.”

The rule is open for public comment and the EPA is seeking to implement the proposal before the summer driving season, which begins June first.