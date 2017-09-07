Application Deadline for Conservation Legacy Awards Extended to Sept. 15

ST. LOUIS, MO (Sept. 7, 2017) – Share the story of how conservation is part of your farm operation, and you could be recognized with a Conservation Legacy Award at the next Commodity Classic, Feb. 27 – March 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. This program showcases farm management practices of U.S. soybean producers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable. If you’re using conservation practices on your farm such as cover crops, reduced tillage, or other valuable conservation practices, don’t miss your opportunity to apply for this award. The deadline to enter is extended to Sept. 15.

All U.S. soybean farmers are eligible to enter to win a Conservation Legacy Award. Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability. Three regional winners and one national winner are selected.

Award Winners Receive:

• An expense paid trip for two to Commodity Classic, Feb. 27 – March 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

• Recognition at the ASA Awards Banquet at Commodity Classic.

• A feature on your farm and conservation practices in Corn & Soybean Digest and a special online video.

• Potential opportunity to join other farmer-leaders on a trip to visit international customers of U.S. soybeans.

The Conservation Legacy Awards are sponsored by the American Soybean Association, BASF, Corn & Soybean Digest, Monsanto, the United Soybean Board/soybean checkoff and Valent. More information on past winners of the award and how to submit your application is available here. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2017.