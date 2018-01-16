Applications Available for the 2018 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award

The National Pork Board is seeking the next America’s Pig Farmer of the YearSM, with applications now open for the annual industry award at americaspigfarmer.com. The award recognizes a U.S. pork producer who demonstrates excellence in raising pigs using the We Care ethical principles and in sharing his or her story with the public. The application period is open through March 11.

“This program creates a national platform to connect pig farming with today’s consumers,” said National Pork Board President, Terry O’Neel, Friend, Nebraska. “Identifying a pig farmer who can share the story of pork production allows all pig farmers to continue to raise pigs and underscore their important role in feeding the world.”

A panel of third-party judges will again help to determine the final award recipient, with the winner announced during national pork month this October. The public can also play a role in selecting the 2018 winner through viewing short clips of the finalists on their farms at www.americaspigfarmer.com, and voting for their favorite through the Pork Checkoff’s social media outlets.

“This award embodies the We Care ethical principles pig farmers demonstrate every day,” O’Neel said. “I encourage those who enjoy sharing their pig farming story to apply today. The past winners have traveled throughout the country, meeting with consumers, sharing what it means to be a pig farmer and how they personally produce healthy, wholesome food.”

Anyone can nominate a U.S. pork producer who is at least 30 years old as of Jan. 1, 2018, at www.americaspigfarmer.com/ nominate. Complete rules of the award program are on the site as well, along with answers to frequently asked questions.