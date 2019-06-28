Hail Pummels Crops, Meat Vegetables and Perdue Takes a Tractor Ride – Friday Five (06/28/19)

Be honest, do you eat the recommended amount of vegetables every day? If you don’t, Arby’s is making vegetable-eating much easier.

The restaurant chain made a firm statement weeks ago that they would not be adding fake, plant-based meat options to their menus. In response to meatless meats, Arby’s is introducing vegetable-less vegetables, also known as meat vegetables or “megetables.”

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Bryce and Alex have more on that meaty story, plus photos of hail damage from producers across the state after numerous thunderstorms rolled through Tuesday and Wednesday.

STORIES:

5) Arby’s Introduces Meat Vegetables, a.k.a. Megetables

4) High Winds, Hail Damage Crops Across Nebraska

3) Some Producers Find Humor in #Plant 19

2) Great Iowa Tractor Ride Features Special Guest

1) Corn Producers Bring Us Bomb Pops