Area expanded for limited irrigation yield by written agreements

This week U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency Topeka Regional Office expanded the area for producers looking to request a limited irrigation yield by written agreement.

Counties now included for corn are: Barton, Cheyenne, Clay, Cloud, Decatur, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Lane, Logan, McPherson, Meade, Morton, Norton, Pawnee, Phillips, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Republic, Rice, Rush, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace and Wichita.

Counties now included for soybeans are: Cheyenne, Decatur, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Logan, Meade, Norton, Pawnee, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Rush, Sedgwick, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, Stevens, Thomas and Wallace.

“The expansion of counties eligible to grow corn or soybeans under a limited irrigation yield written agreement is great news for farmers wishing to further reduce irrigation amounts and conserve this precious resource,” Mark Nelson, director of commodities for Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “We commend and appreciate the efforts of the Topeka Regional Office for their efforts to not only develop this option but to expand availability to more counties and farmers.”

Producers requesting a limited irrigation yield by written agreement must complete all forms and provide all supporting documentation to the Regional Office through their crop insurance agent on or before the acreage reporting date.