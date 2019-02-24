ASA Continues Push for Biodiesel Tax Incentive

ASA is disappointed the biodiesel tax credit was not included in the funding package that was passed last week, as we have directly advocated for the incentive extension to help soy farmers, truckers, blenders, and in turn, consumers. Our efforts will continue and ASA has signed onto a letter urging Congress to address the expired biodiesel tax extenders. These temporary tax provisions have remained lapsed since the end of 2017, creating confusion for the numerous industry sectors that utilize these tax incentives and threatening thousands of jobs in the U.S. economy. Read the full letter here.