ASA, Corteva Agriscience Seek Young Leader Applicants

St. Louis, MO-The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants for the 2019-20 Young Leader Program.

The Young Leader Program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and ASA, is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture. The women and men who participate in this program are the leaders who shape the future of agriculture.

“The training and interaction with fellow growers and ASA leaders this past year has been an invaluable asset to me personally, and a source of new ideas and avenues for my family farm,” Stuart Sanderson (AL), Class of ‘19 said.

Phase I of the 2019-20 Young Leader program takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana Dec. 3-6, 2019. The program continues Feb. 25–29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.

“The Young Leader program has had a tremendous impact on agriculture and we are grateful to Corteva Agriscience for continuing to invest in our future leaders,” ASA President Davie Stephens said. “The program encouraged and trained many soybean farmers guiding the industry today. The Young Leader program is special because it focuses on building the grower’s potential, while helping create meaningful and lifelong relationships with growers from across the U.S. and Canada.”

Soybean grower couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information and the development of a strong peer network. Spouses, even those not employed full-time on farm, are encouraged to attend and will be active participants in all elements of the program.

ASA, its 26 state affiliates, the Grain Farmers of Ontario and Corteva Agriscience will work together to identify the top producers to represent their state as part of this program.

“The young leader program cultivates agriculture advocates and has played a pivotal role in developing the next generation of engaged grower leaders for over three decades. Corteva Agriscience is proud of our longstanding collaboration with the American Soybean Association and is proud to support the young leader program,” said Matt Rekeweg, U.S. Industry Affairs Leader.

Applications are being accepted online now. Interested applicants should click here for additional program information and to apply.