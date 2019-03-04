ASA Recognizes Nebraska Soy Leader at 2019 Annual Awards Banquet

ORLANDO (March 2, 2019)—The American Soybean Association (ASA) recognized exceptional volunteers and leaders at its annual awards banquet in Orlando, Fla. on Mar. 1., awarding individuals for state association volunteerism, distinguished leadership achievements and long-term, significant contributions to the soybean industry. Congratulations to the 2019 winners:

ASA Outstanding State Volunteer Award Winner Jim Miller, Belden, Neb.

The Outstanding State Volunteer Award recognizes the dedication and contributions of individuals who have given at least three-years of volunteer service in any area of their state soybean association operation.

Miller is recognized for his dedication, passion, and many hours of volunteer commitment. He continuously educates himself about the policy issues at the state and national level that impact soybean farmers and consistently relays the messages to government officials.

Miller served in all the top offices for the Nebraska Soybean Association and was involved in policy development, advocacy, promotion and membership recruiting.

His many hours of volunteer work and interaction with other farmers and elected leaders have served to increase awareness about the important work of the Nebraska Soybean Association and its mission.

ASA Pinnacle Award Winner Paul Casper, Lake Preston, S.D.

The Pinnacle Award is an industry-wide recognition of individuals who have demonstrated the highest level of contribution and leadership within the soybean family and industry, through work involving a significant amount of their lifetime.

Casper has served as a leader and innovator in the soybean industry for 41 years. He has been involved on the South Dakota Soybean Association Board in numerous roles, including director, president and member of many committees.

Casper was instrumental in establishing the first soybean processing plant in South Dakota, helping lower feed costs for local livestock producers by processing soybeans in-state. His perseverance and planning resulted in development of the South Dakota Soybean Processors (SDSP) Cooperative in the mid-1990s, where he served as president for 13 years.

ASA Distinguished Leadership Award Winner Ron Moore, Roseville, Ill.

The Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes a soybean grower or association staff leader whose leadership has strengthened the national or state association, enhanced soy-related policy efforts and increased farmer education or engagement.

Ron Moore has served in many leadership roles, providing a voice for soybean farmers and advocating in their best interests. He is a past chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association and past president of the American Soybean Association. Moore is a steadfast advocate and spokesperson for soy policy, frequently meeting with state and national lawmakers and administration officials, and testifying on Capitol Hill.

Moore is a strong advocate on issues like farm bill, trade, transportation and infrastructure, farm safety net, biofuels and regulations. In recent years, he has been a guiding force in helping to strategically position and strengthen both the Illinois Soybean Association and ASA.