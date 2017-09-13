ASI Applauds the Appointment of Director Ibach

Following President Trump’s announcement on Sept. 1 of Gregory Ibach to Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, American Sheep Industry Association President Mike Corn echoed the sentiments of many in agriculture applauding the President’s choice.

“The Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs is a critical position for the American sheep industry, with oversight of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service,” said Corn. “These program areas are responsible for everything from price reporting to Wildlife Services predator control programs. As the current director of Nebraska’s Department of Agriculture, I believe Director Ibach is a great choice and has the skills and qualifications needed to lead these agencies into the future. The American Sheep Industry Association urges the Senate to swiftly confirm the President’s appointments to the USDA.”

In addition to leading the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Ibach is the immediate past president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Nebraska, having majored in animal science and agricultural economics.

According to a White House press release, he has been “actively involved in foreign and domestic marketing and development activities,” and was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement. Ibach and his wife, Teresa, have three grown children and live on a farm and ranch in Sumner, Neb.