ASI Testifies to Subcommittee on Farm Bill Priorities

The new Farm Bill is on the minds of everyone who is involved in agriculture these days. Hearings on the bill’s priorities are in full swing.

The American Sheep Industry Association accepted an invitation to provide sheep-specific testimony to the members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Agriculture, Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture on Tuesday, March 21, regarding The Next Farm Bill: Livestock Producer Perspectives. Offering ASI’s comments will be executive board member Bob Buchholz from Eldorado, Texas.

ASI strongly supports the reauthorization of the 2014 Farm Bill as a means of delivering a safe, affordable and abundant food and fiber supply.

The following topics will be shared with the subcommittee: