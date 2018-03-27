Association of Equipment Manufactures Urges Trump to Lift Tariffs

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is urging President Donald Trump to lift his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a statement, AEM President Dennis Slater said the mere threat of tariffs or quotas has already contributed to higher steel prices, disrupted business operations for equipment manufacturers, and caused uncertainty in the business climate. AEM represents manufacturers of equipment, including agricultural machinery.

The association says the tariffs will have negative impact on equipment manufacturers and their employees. Slater said he was encouraged by the exemption offers for some of equipment manufacturers’ largest suppliers of steel, but notes that the overall industry exemption process is confusing and burdensome for businesses.

Slater concludes that the best thing President Trump can do to mitigate the negative impacts of the tariffs is to “end them, immediately.”