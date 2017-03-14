Auctions Provide Opportunity to Donate to Wildfire Relief

Proceeds from specified lots at several auction market and production sales will help the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) assist ranchers affected by recent wildfires across the state. Holton Livestock will be selling a steer today (3/14) donated by Kim and Kelly Kirkham of Valley Falls in a rollover auction. A steer donated by Steve Arndt of Emporia will be sold tomorrow (3/15) in a progressive auction at Emporia Livestock Sales. Pratt Livestock also will be holding a benefit auction March 23.

A registered Angus heifer donated by Woodbury Farms near Quenemo will sell tomorrow (3/15) during their annual bull and female sale at Overbrook Livestock Commission Company. The heifer will sell as lot 55. To view the sale catalog, go to www.woodburyfarmskansas.com.

Flat Iron Angus of Haddam will be donating the proceeds from the sale of an open registered heifer at their annual production sale tomorrow (3/15). Their sale catalog is posted on www.flatironangus.com/.

Springhill Herefords and Alcove Cattle Company, both of Blue Rapids, will contribute 5% of all bull sales from their On Target Bull sale March 18. Customers can match the 5% or donate more, if they so choose. The sale catalog can be viewed at www.springhillherefords.com/.

Hinkson Angus Ranch of Cottonwood Falls will donate the proceeds from a 3-year-old commercial cow-calf pair to sell during their annual production sale March 21. The pair will sell as Lot 130. To view the sale catalog, visit www.hinksonangus.com.

McCabe Genetics of Elk City will be donating 25% of the proceeds of two bulls selling in their annual bull and commercial female sale March 23. The bulls well sell as Lot 1 and Lot 192. Both bulls can be viewed on videos at www.mccabegenetics.com/.

For those who cannot attend these production sales, but would like to place a bid, call KLA’s Stephen Russell at (785) 458-2650. There will be an opportunity to add on donation dollars after each sale.

In addition, Wedel Red Angus will be accepting fencing supplies and cash donations for KLF wildfire relief efforts at their annual sale today (3/14) in Leoti.

Cash contributions, either through auctions benefitting KLF or direct donations to the foundation, are tax-deductible. To donate, click here or send checks to KLF, 6031 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66614. Every dollar collected will go to ranchers in affected areas.