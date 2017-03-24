(AUDIO) Governor Finishes National Ag Week Tours Learning About Specialty Crops – Hops

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spent National Agriculture Week traveling the state and visiting the different industries that make up Nebraska agriculture. The tours finished on Thursday.

“We’ve been all across the state (this week) visiting a wide variety of diverse agriculture we have here in the state – going to cattle feeders, a dairy, to a ranch and ending up at a hop yard,” said Governor Ricketts.

The Midwest Hop Producers’ Nebraska Hop Yard in Plattsmouth, was the final tour for the Governor, during National Ag Week. Hops are a new agricultural industry to enter the state; typically they are grown in the Pacific Northwest. Governor Ricketts said last year there were only twelve acres planted in Nebraska and Midwest Hop Producers are looking to triple that number.

Annette Wiles, owner and operator at the Midwest Hop Producers’ Nebraska Hop Yard, says they have twenty-five acres of hops today, with more expansion expected later. She says they were corn and bean farmers who looked to diversify. They also work with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Hops are a great way to diversify Nebraska’s portfolio in agriculture said Mat Habrock, assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The Department assists growers through specialty crop grants to the producer themselves or through the university.

“In the last two years, we’ve provided just shy of $100,000 worth of grants to the hop industry. (They are) looking at researching new plants to grow in Nebraska’s climates, as well as, looking at some of the opportunities to market those products and some of the equipment that’s necessary for the processing those products and so on. We have a really great opportunity to look at those new and emerging markets and those specialty crops,” said Habrock.

This will be the Wiles’ third year growing hops and will focus on eight different varieties to supply hops to Nebraska’s craft brewers. She says working with the brewers is really exciting.

“It is a lot of work on the front end, but being able to collaborate with those brewers, offer them new flavor profiles because of the hops that are grown in Nebraska, is something I don’t think is anything that has been done on a scale like this and being able to support multiple brewers is even more exciting,” said Wiles.

Showcasing the diversity of Nebraska’s agriculture was the intent behind the Governor’s tour during National Ag Week. “It’s really just telling people about how much agriculture means to Nebraska and raise awareness with Nebraskans,” said Governor Ricketts.