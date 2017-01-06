(AUDIO) Input Needed on Research Topics for First Ever Alfalfa Checkoff

In January, the National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance (NAFA) is kicking off the first ever alfalfa checkoff – U.S. Alfalfa Farmer Research Initiative. The new checkoff is a farmer-funded investment in alfalfa-related research to help drive innovation and profitability in the alfalfa industry.

NAFA is asking alfalfa farmers and industry representatives to weigh in on research topics they feel are a priority for the industry. To do so, you are encouraged to visit NAFA’s website at www.alfalfa.org and provide your input. The survey results will be utilized in establishing research priorities for the first call for proposals which will be announced later this spring.

The NAFA board of directors voted unanimously to begin the national checkoff program to facilitate a farmer-funded program to advance industry research. The U.S. Alfalfa Farmer Research Initiative, implemented voluntarily by seed brand, will be assessed at the rate of $1/bag of alfalfa seed.

“This is the first farmer-funded checkoff program the alfalfa industry has ever created,” said Beth Nelson, NAFA President. “The unique thing about this program is that 100% of the funds raised will be used to support public research into alfalfa and alfalfa forage systems, and it will be driven by the alfalfa industry, primarily farmers.”

Seed marketers who have committed to facilitating the checkoff and helping farmers invest in the future of the alfalfa industry include:

Alforex Seeds

America’s Alfalfa

Browning Seed

Channel

CROPLAN

DEKALB

Dyna-Gro

Fontanelle Hybrids

Forage First

Gold Country Seed

Hubner Seed

Jung Seed Genetics

Kruger Seeds

Latham Hi-Tech Seeds

Legacy Seeds

Lewis Hybrids

NEXGROW

Prairie Creek Seed

ProHarvest Seeds

Rea Hybrids

S&W Seed Company

Simplot Grower Solutions Specialty

Stewart

Stone Seed

W-L Research

NAFA strongly encourages alfalfa farmers to patronize these participating alfalfa seed brands to support the U.S. Alfalfa Farmer Research Initiative. (If your favorite alfalfa brand is not on the list, contact NAFA at 651.484.3888 for information on how a seed marketer can become a participating brand.) Remember to visit www.alfalfa.org and provide your input regarding research priorities.

Interview with Beth Nelson, President of NAFA, can be found here.