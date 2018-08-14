(Audio) Major Midwest Institute Formed to Address Global Health Concerns

Mike Boehm, Vice President and Vice Chancellor, discussed the recently-formed Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education in the latest IANR update.

The institute is a partnership among UNL, Iowa State, UNMC, and the University of Iowa to address antimicrobial resistance, which is becoming an increasing concern in human, livestock, and crop health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year in the U.S., antimicrobial resistance sickens at least 2 million people and kills at least 23,000 people.

Boehm says the new institute will engage producers in ways to enhance antimicrobial stewardship. He also says it will allow veterinarians, physicians, and other scientific experts the opportunity to combine efforts and resources to address antimicrobial resistance.