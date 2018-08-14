(Audio) Meetings Held to Address Late Season Corn, Soybean Hail Damage

NE Extension educators held public meetings Aug. 13th in Utica and Central City following an Aug. 6 hail storm that moved through the areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed Utica suffered from 1.5 inch hail that damaged windows, siding, and crops.

The meeting was organized to educate producers and others on what to expect for crop progression and explore options moving forward.

NE Extension Specialists who presented at the meetings include:

Mary Drewnoski, Extension Beef Nutritionist

Daren Redfearn, Extension Forage Specialist

Justin McMechan, Extension Cropping Systems

Steve Melvin, Extension Educator

Jenny Rees, Extension Educator

Listen to audio with Jenny Rees and Justin McMechan.