(AUDIO) NE and KS WASDE Numbers

Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on December 1, 2016 totaled 1.43 billion bushels, up 3 percent from 2015, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 870 million bushels are stored on farms, up 6 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 555 million bushels, are down 2 percent from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 233 million bushels, up 9 percent from last year and a record high. On-farm stocks of 84.0 million bushels are 20 percent above last year, and off-farm stocks, at 149 million bushels, are up 3 percent from 2015 and a record high.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 81.3 million bushels, up 56 percent from a year ago and a record high. On-farm stocks of 7.50 million bushels are up 47 percent from last year, and off-farm stocks of 73.8 million bushels are up 57 percent from last year and a record high.

Winter wheat seeded area for harvest in 2017 is estimated at 1.09 million acres, down from last year’s seeded area of 1.37 million acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. If realized this would be a new record low, below the 1.37 million acres planted for harvest in 2012 and 2016.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 14.9 million bushels, down 4 percent from 2015. On-farm stocks of 2.20 million are down 39 percent. Off-farm holdings of 12.7 million are up 6 percent from last year.

Oats on-farm stocks totaled 780,000 bushels, down 26 percent from 2015.

Hay stocks on Nebraska farms totaled 4.60 million tons, down 10 percent from last year.

Grain storage capacity totaled 2.10 billion bushels, up 8 million from last year. The total is comprised of 1.18 billion bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 923 million bushels of off farm storage, up 8 million bushels from last year.

Kansas corn stocks in all positions on December 1, 2016 totaled 457 million bushels, up 11 percent from 2015 and a record high, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 155 million bushels are stored on farms, up 19 percent from last year and a record high. Off-farm stocks, at 302 million bushels, are up 8 percent from last year and a record high.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 420 million bushels, up 29 percent from a year ago and a record high. On-farm stocks of 25.0 million bushels are up 47 percent from 2015 and a record high. Off-farm stocks of 395 million bushels are up 28 percent from last year and a record high.

Winter wheat seeded area for harvest in 2017 is estimated at 7.40 million acres, down from last year’s seeded area of 8.50 million acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Canola seeded area for harvest in this year is estimated at 30,000 acres, up from last year’s seeded area of 25,000 acres. This is the first year this estimate has been included in this report.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 212 million bushels, down 5 percent from last year. On-farm stocks of 26.0 million are down 19 percent and off farm holdings of 186 million are down 3 percent from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 132 million bushels, up 24 percent from last year and a record high. On-farm stocks of 39.0 million bushels are up 56 percent from a year ago and a record high. Off farm stocks, at 92.8 million bushels, are up 14 percent from 2015 and a record high.

Oats off-farm stocks totaled 613,000 bushels, down 15 percent from 2015.

Hay stocks on Kansas farms totaled 5.30 million tons, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Grain storage capacity in Kansas totaled 1.46 billion bushels, up 25.0 million bushels from December 1, 2015. Total grain storage capacity is comprised of 380 million bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 1.08 billion bushels of off-farm storage, up 25.0 million bushels from 2015.

Interview with Patrick Boyle, deputy director of USDA NASS’s Northern Plains Regional Office can be heard here.