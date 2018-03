Here are 2 reports with National Pork Board President, Terry O’Neel from Friend Nebraska. In this first one, Terry recaps year 2017 and priorities for the National Pork Board…

In this report, Terry discusses the value of the pork cut-out in relation to the belly and loin primals…

Here’s the new President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Assoc. Darrin Uhler from St. Paul. He’s a Pork Act delegate representing the state….

More reports to come, so please check back!