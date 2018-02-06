Australia Touts Benefits of U.S. Rejoining TPP

In a Washington, D.C. speech Monday, an Australian trade official stressed the benefits of the U.S. rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey addressed the Washington International Trade Association Monday afternoon, and spoke on the need to engage with the Asia-Pacific region for security and economic reasons, according to Politico.

In prepared remarks, Hockey stated: “Having the United States return to the TPP in the future would represent a net positive for Australia and for the region’s trade and investment growth prospects.” However, there is no indication of President Trump’s intention, other than a consideration to rejoin TPP if the trade deal is reworked. U.S. agriculture is no stranger to benefits of TPP.

The trade agreement would be a boon for U.S. agricultural exports at an estimated $4.4 billion increase per-year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.