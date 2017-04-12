class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228373 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Average Retail Prices of Most Fertilizers Continue Slightly Higher

BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | April 12, 2017
OMAHA (DTN) — Average retail prices for most fertilizers were slightly higher the first week of April 2017, according to fertilizer retailers surveyed by DTN.

It was the third straight week that not all of the eight major fertilizers were higher-priced. And for seven of the eight fertilizers that were higher, prices were up only slightly.

DAP had average price of $438 per ton, MAP $466/ton, potash $338/ton, anhydrous $505/ton, UAN28 $248/ton and UAN32 $280/ton.

One fertilizer, urea, was down from the previous month. The nitrogen fertilizer was just slightly lower in price compared to a month ago with an average price of $354 per ton.

On a price per pound of nitrogen basis, the average urea price was at $0.39/lb.N, anhydrous $0.31/lb.N, UAN28 $0.44/lb.N and UAN32 $0.44/lb.N.

With corn planting beginning in some areas of the Corn Belt, farmers are in the final stages of applying fertilizer for the upcoming crop. Wayne Martin, who farms near Shelby, Iowa, said he was in the final stretch of applying fertilizer to his southwestern Iowa soils last week.

“We run a very different program from most people, running all liquid except for fertilizer-grade ammonium sulfate (AMS),” Martin said. “We started applying fertilizer back in March.”

Despite extremely tight crop margins, Martin basically stuck with his normal fertilizer program for his corn acres. He did make small adjustments to his fertilizer plan for financial and efficiency needs, he said.

In past years, however, he did make more drastic changes to his fertilizer application procedures. For instance, he decided to stop applying micronutrients except for some zinc in his starter fertilizer.

One thing Martin has not altered is when he purchases his fertilizer. For this year’s crop, he pre-paid for his fertilizer at the end of December 2016, which is when he normally buys his nutrients, he said.

Retail fertilizers are lower compared to a year earlier. Three of the eight major fertilizers are still double-digits lower.

10-34-0 is 21% lower from a year ago, anhydrous is 14% less expensive and UAN32 is 11% lower. DAP, urea and UAN28 are all 9% less expensive well both MAP and potash are both 8% lower to year earlier.

DTN collects roughly 1,700 retail fertilizer bids from 310 retailer locations weekly. Not all fertilizer prices change each week. Prices are subject to change at any time.

DTN Pro Grains subscribers can find current retail fertilizer price in the DTN Fertilizer Index on the Fertilizer page under Farm Business.

Retail fertilizer charts dating back to 2010 are available in the DTN fertilizer segment. The charts included cost of N/lb., DAP, MAP, potash, urea, 10-34-0, anhydrous, UAN28 and UAN32.

DTN’s average of retail fertilizer prices from a month earlier ($ per ton):

DRY
Date Range DAP MAP POTASH UREA
Apr 4-8 2016 480 504 369 387
May 2-6 2016 475 502 366 385
May 30-June 3 2016 473 499 363 375
June 27-July 1 2016 468 495 358 365
July 25-29 2016 459 492 356 356
Aug 22-26 2016 451 468 330 330
Sept 19-23 2016 443 453 319 323
Oct 17-21 2016 436 452 313 317
Nov 14-18 2016 436 445 315 327
Dec 12-16 2016 433 443 320 333
Jan 9-13 2017 432 441 320 338
Feb 6-10 2017 431 448 330 354
Mar 03-10 2017 436 460 336 361
Apr 3-7 2017 438 466 338 354
LIQUID
Date Range 10-34-0 ANHYD UAN28 UAN32
Apr 4-8 2016 561 586 272 315
May 2-6 2016 560 589 274 321
May 30-June 3 2016 559 579 268 313
June 27-July 1 2016 554 566 266 304
July 25-29 2016 543 545 257 304
Aug 22-26 2016 502 515 234 280
Sept 19-23 2016 470 494 225 271
Oct 17-21 2016 453 475 224 265
Nov 14-18 2016 445 466 219 256
Dec 12-16 2016 444 463 219 257
Jan 9-13 2017 437 467 222 258
Feb 6-10 2017 440 485 238 273
Mar 03-10 2017 441 503 246 279
Apr 3-7 2017 441 505 248 280
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
