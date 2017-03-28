Avian Influenza Spreads to Georgia

Georgia, the nation’s top poultry-producing state, confirmed Monday the likely presence of low pathogenic avian influenza. The state’s agriculture department confirmed the presumptive low pathogenic avian influenza in a northwestern Georgia county that borders Alabama and is near Tennessee, the sites of other reported avian influenza cases.

The virus was identified during routine pre-sale screening for a commercial facility and was confirmed as H7 avian influenza by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory. As a precaution, the affected flock has been depopulated.

Officials are testing and monitoring other flocks within the surveillance area and no other flocks have tested positive or experienced any clinical signs. Poultry contributes $25.9 billion to Georgia’s economy and accounts for 104,000 jobs in the state.