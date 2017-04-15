Avian Influenza Surveillance Zones Lifted in Western Kentucky

The state veterinarian in Kentucky has lifted avian influenza surveillance zones surrounding two Christian County farms following negative test results from the poultry operations.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory had confirmed the presence of low pathogenic avian influenza in March, based on samples taken from a commercial poultry operation and a backyard flock in the western Kentucky county.

Federal and state authorities established the surveillance zones in a 6.2-mile radius of the affected farms. State agriculture officials say that in each case, the birds showed no clinical signs of avian influenza. They say the flocks were depopulated and buried.

While state Veterinarian Robert C. Stout has lifted the surveillance zones, officials say the quarantines on the two affected farms remain in place pending the completion of cleaning and disinfection procedures.