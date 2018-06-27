Bacon Earns Nebraska Farm Bureau “Friend of Agriculture” Designation

LINCOLN, NEB. – U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee. Bacon, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, received the designation based on his work on several policy issues of high priority to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau First Vice President Mark McHargue, who chairs the NEFB-PAC.

“While representing a largely urban district, Congressman Bacon has demonstrated time and again, his strong understanding of the importance of Nebraska agriculture to our state’s economy and how it translates into the well-being of his district,” said McHargue. “He’s consistently provided unwavering support for Nebraska agriculture, whether it’s advocating for opening international markets for agricultural goods, supporting federal tax reform to lower the tax burden on Nebraskans, or going to bat to provide regulatory relief for farmers and ranchers.”

Serving on the House Agriculture Committee, Bacon has also proven instrumental in helping craft a new farm bill that protects critical farm programs such as crop insurance, conservation programs, trade promotion programs, and agriculture research. Bacon has also demonstrated support for Nebraska’s livestock sector by advocating for mandatory funding in the farm bill for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program to help address livestock disease issues.

“We are proud to count Congressman Bacon among those receiving our “Friend of Agriculture” designation as he seeks re-election to represent the 2nd District. We thank him for his ongoing support of Nebraska agriculture and our state’s farm and ranch families,” said McHargue.