Bacterial Leaf Streak More Prevalent in Winter Wheat in 2018

Bacterial leaf streak symptoms on the flag leaf of winter wheat are on the rise this June in east central Nebraska. The disease is impacting fields regardless of whether a fungicide was sprayed at flowering, since the causal agent is a bacterium, Xanthomonas translucens pv. undulosa. This is not to be confused with a different bacterium, Xanthomonas vasicola pv. vaculorum, referred to as bacterial leaf streak in corn.

Typically, bacterial leaf streak is more common in irrigated wheat fields and in higher rainfall areas like eastern Nebraska. The most noticeable symptoms are dark brown water-soaked lesions within the veins on the flag leaf. As the symptoms progress, the leaf tip will start to die, creating an overall orange-looking canopy from a distance. This disease can significantly damage the flag leaf that is critical to yield contributions during grain fill.