Barchart Announces Grain Buyer Roadshow Across Multiple Midwest Cities – August 26-30

Barchart, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commodities industry, is excited to announce the launch of the cmdtyExchange Roadshow, a free conference series being held in five states across the Midwest this summer. Taking place August 26-30, the cmdtyExchange Roadshow will bring grain buyers, elevators/co-ops, processors, commodity professionals, and industry experts together to gain insights and perspectives on the 2019 grain market, and to share information on the latest data and tools used to manage physical grain buying.

In addition to learning about the tools and technology currently driving commodity markets, the program gives attendees an in-depth look at data, analytics and tools behind Barchart’s cmdty product line – including an overview of Barchart’s patent-pending county, growing region and state-based grain price and basis indexes. To view the full agenda, please select a city on our website.

“We’re excited to take the cmdtyExchange conference on the road this summer and have the opportunity to connect with grain buyers and other agricultural professionals across the Midwest,” says Mark Haraburda, Barchart’s CEO. “Technology and data are driving change in today’s commodity markets and we look forward to exploring these topics with the agricultural community, and providing insight into how our cmdty product line can help ag professionals drive more value for their business.”

In May, Barchart hosted the inaugural cmdtyExchange conference in Chicago which brought together over 300 agriculture and commodity professionals. The 3-day event included panel discussions from industry-leading speakers and sponsors, startup presentations from emerging AgTech startups, multiple networking opportunities, as well as an in-depth look at the cmdty product line.

cmdtyExchange Roadshow dates and locations include:

8/26 – Old Boston’s Restaurant & Pub – Ft. Dodge, Iowa

8/27 – FireWorks Restaurant – Lincoln, Nebraska

8/28 – 44 Stone Public House – Columbia, Missouri

8/29 – The Gin Mill – Decatur, Illinois

8/30 – The Warehouse – Marion, Ohio

To register and to learn more about the cmdtyExchange Roadshow, please visit www.cmdtyexchange.com.