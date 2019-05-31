Battle of the Brews, Arby’s Has the (Real) Meats — Friday Five (May 31, 2019)

Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie are back in the Nebraska Soybean Board Studio for the latest edition of Friday Five.

They have the latest on the Anheuser Busch vs. Miller Coors corn-troversy, a soggy social media story of the week and details about a restaurant chain’s pledge to keep the real meat.

STORIES:

5. Is Fish Farming a Thing?

Midwest Sees Heavy Rain, Slow Planting

4. Battle of the Brews

Anheuser Busch Sued For Misleading Ads

3. $95 Million JBS USA Expansion Project

Grand Island, NE Facility to See Improvements

2. MPF 2.0 Details Still Unknown

USDA Urges Farmers to Try to Plant

1. Arby’s Has the (Real) Meats

Chain Says It Will Not Use Plant-Based Products