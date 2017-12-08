Bayer, Luke Bryan, Celebrate Successful Feeding Campaign

A campaign by Bayer and country star Luke Bryan has donated more than one million meals to hungry families.

Bayer says the “Here’s to the Farmer” campaign this year asked Luke Bryan fans to give thanks to American Farmers, while also helping hungry Americans. Bayer donated one meal through Feeding America for each #HeresToTheFarmer hashtag share online. The campaign, coinciding with the 2017 Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour, set a target of one million meals donated before the end of the year. However, this year the campaign reached and surpassed the goal in less than four months. A Bayer spokesperson offered thanks to Luke Bryan and his fans, calling the campaign a huge success.

To learn more about the campaign visit www.herestothefarmer.com.