Bayer/Monsanto Merger Clears All Hurdles

It’s taken months of divesting, negotiating, and waiting, but Bayer and Monsanto will complete their merger. German-based Bayer can now officially begin integrating Monsanto after Bayer divested itself of certain Crop Science businesses in a sale to BASF.

The name Monsanto is expected to officially disappear in the future. However, familiar brand names like Dekalb, Asgrow, and Channel are expected to remain after the merger is complete. Bayer became Monsanto’s sole shareholder back in June, but the merger couldn’t officially take place until Bayer completed the sale of certain assets to BASF.

Some of the divestments included Bayer’s field crops business, vegetable seed business, a digital platform, and other assets. The U.S. Justice Department required the divestments be completed before the merger was allowed to officially begin. Prior to completing the sale of assets to BASF, Bayer didn’t have access to Monsanto’s information.

The company says with the integration, it “gains the ability to become actively involved in defense efforts at glyphosate trials and any other legal disputes, such as potential claims for damages in connection with dicamba.”