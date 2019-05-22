Beef Checkoff Launches New and Improved Veal Farm Website

The North American Meat Institute, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, today unveiled a new and improved consumer and industry-focused Veal Farm website that opens the barn doors to the on-farm practices of raising veal and what farmers do to ensure the well-being of the animals under their care.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in how their food is produced,” said Eric Mittenthal, vice president of sustainability at the North American Meat Institute, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Created for everyone, from consumers to farmers, the Veal Farm website offers a window into how special-fed veal calves are raised today.”

The updated website features three new videos which show how veal calves are raised. Visitors to the website will see calves are almost exclusively raised in group pens, untethered, and with space to move around and engage in natural behaviors. The videos feature veal farmers, a veterinarian and a nutritionist who address key questions such as “What do veal calves eat? and, how are they raised?”

The Veal Farm website also provides resources for industry professionals who conduct education and certification training for the Veal Quality Assurance (VQA) program. The VQA program is a collection of science-based best management practices and resources developed by farmers, veterinarians and other industry experts to ensure that veal calves receive quality care through every stage of life and are raised using production standards that result in a safe, wholesome, high quality product that meets regulatory and customer expectations. Specifically, VQA is designed to address all aspects of animal care and on-farm practices.