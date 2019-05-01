Beef Checkoff Launches New and Improved Veal Made Easy Website

The North American Meat Institute, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, today unveiled a new consumer and industry-focused Veal Made Easy website that offers a simpler user experience, easy navigation and improved mobile performance. The extensive library of recipes, images and how-to cooking videos have been categorized for easy browsing. Reimagined veal recipes draw on globally-inspired trends that appeal to a younger audience.

“Consumers are increasingly turning to mobile and digital platforms for information about the food they eat,” said Eric Mittenthal, vice president of sustainability at the North American Meat Institute, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “The revamped website provides a centralized digital platform for information consumers seek, including convenient, delicious veal recipes; ways to prepare and serve veal; and steps the industry takes to ensure the health and well-being of veal calves.”

The newly designed website features wellness recipes, trending nutrition topics and preparation and cooking tips. It also offers consumers an easy way to locate veal retailers through the new “Where to Buy Veal” feature.

The industry will have access to cut charts, cooking methods, nutritional information and an easy-to-use resource section that will help in promoting veal.

For the full digital tour, visit vealmadeeasy.com