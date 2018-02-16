Beef Checkoff Launches New Producer Ad Campaign

In February, a new producer-directed advertising campaign called “Open Doors” launched for the beef checkoff. The cattle-ranching Soucie family of Cambridge, Nebraska, are featured in the national ads.

The “Open Doors” concept was born from the creative insight that you never know what you’ll find when you open a door. We open them to let someone or something in that was previously left out. We open them when others can’t open them for themselves. And we open them because progress doesn’t happen if they remain closed.

The idea behind the creative concept was to bring facts to life by taking beef producers on a journey that allows them to experience first-hand the opportunities that lie behind each door the Beef Checkoff Program has opened – and will continue to open – for the industry and their individual operations.

“Our beef checkoff is committed to creating new opportunities that add more value to a beef producer’s operation,” says Jo Stanko, Investor Relations Working Group co-chair. “But sometimes opening new doors means fighting old beliefs by constantly reminding consumers, mommy bloggers and red-meat cynics just how nutritious this total protein package can be.”

