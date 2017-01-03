Beef Leaders Institute Reaches 10-year Milestone

The Beef Leaders Institute (BLI) is a premier leadership experience for American Angus Association members that provides a look into the entire beef supply chain, while enhancing participant knowledge of the Association and strengthening their leadership skills.

Now in its tenth year, Angus producers between 25-45 years old are invited to apply for the five-day tour hosted June 19-23, 2017. Applications are due by March 1.

“BLI gives Angus producers an inside look at all aspects of the beef industry,” said Chelsey Smith, Association assistant director of events and education. “We connect producers with feeders, packers, processors, retailers and experts in the fields of genetics, reproduction and industry, so they leave the program with knowledge and information to better their operations.”

Thanks to generous support from the Angus Foundation, BLI offers producers a chance to tour all facets of the beef production line. With a trip to the Association, tours to feedlots, harvesting and packing plants and industry leading genomic companies, all the way to Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB) in Wooster, Ohio, Angus cattlemen and women receive elite hands-on learning and insight into quality cattle production.

“Events like this are truly priceless,” said Lindsey Grimes, 2016 BLI participant. “They bring everything back into perspective; you learn what is truly important, and you get a refresher on everything from the seedstock side to the packer. It makes you recognize and understand the big picture.”

The American Angus Association and CAB will provide transportation, lodging, meals and materials for all BLI participants. Attendees are responsible for transportation to Kansas City (if flying) or Saint Joseph, Mo. (if driving) on June 18, and their departure from Cleveland, Ohio, on June 23. The Association and CAB can assist in planning for specific travel arrangements for the selected BLI participants.

Please contact the Association’s events and education department at 816-383-5100 for more information. Applications are available online, and you can learn more about the BLI experience at www.angus.org.